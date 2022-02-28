Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 631,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,729. The stock has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

