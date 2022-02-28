Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 25,001 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 631,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,729. The stock has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

