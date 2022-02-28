Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.12% of Alpha Capital Acquisition worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,435 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

