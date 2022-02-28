I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

