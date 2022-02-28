IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Up 9.7%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 7,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.
About IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)
IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.
