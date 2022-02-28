Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.00. 16,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

