Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.85. 32,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a one year low of $306.66 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.