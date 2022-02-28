Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICD opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.