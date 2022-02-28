Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,554 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.51% of Information Services Group worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,043 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251,188 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

