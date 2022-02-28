Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.