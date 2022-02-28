Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 2,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $159.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

