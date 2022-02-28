Insider Buying: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CEO Buys $22,000.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) CEO Mitchell J. Krebs acquired 5,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.