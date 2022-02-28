Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $428,750.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

