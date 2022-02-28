Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $446,028.80 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

