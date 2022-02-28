Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $446,028.80 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.
- On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.
NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.81.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
