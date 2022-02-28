Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
