Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $2,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,313,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.