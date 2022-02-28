Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CFO Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,712. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $198.13 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

