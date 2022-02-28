Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) CEO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,994. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

