Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $46,400.00 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

PFMT stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

PFMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 507.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

