Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells 7,405 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPSC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.85. 229,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

