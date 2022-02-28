Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NSIT traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $104.00. 234,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,604. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

