Insights Network Market Cap Achieves $4.17 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $944.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,950,203 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

