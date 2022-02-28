Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

