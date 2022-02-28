INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 1st. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
OTCMKTS:INAQU opened at $20.00 on Monday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00.
