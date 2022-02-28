InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 5,800 ($78.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IHG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,851.33.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

