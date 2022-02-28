Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 916,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.