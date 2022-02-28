Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Several research firms have commented on IVAC. TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

IVAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,442. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

