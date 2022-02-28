Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITCI opened at $55.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

