Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $750.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $560.38 and a 200-day moving average of $581.28. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

