Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

INTU traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $474.37. 2,524,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $557.77 and its 200 day moving average is $580.84. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

