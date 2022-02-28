Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 5,537 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.