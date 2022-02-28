Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,058 shares.The stock last traded at $75.25 and had previously closed at $74.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

