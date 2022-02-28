Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.