Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Helen of Troy worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE opened at $206.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.48 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

