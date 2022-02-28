Invesco Ltd. Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47,937.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $42.26 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.07 million, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

