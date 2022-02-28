Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

