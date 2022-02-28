Invesco Ltd. Sells 682,661 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of New York Times worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 241.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

