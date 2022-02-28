Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Commercial Metals worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

