Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

RSP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.34. 4,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

