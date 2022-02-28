Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.92% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25.

