Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI) recently:

2/25/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

2/15/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/15/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,367. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

