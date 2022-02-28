Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI) recently:
- 2/25/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
- 2/15/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/15/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/21/2022 – BioDelivery Sciences International had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,367. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
