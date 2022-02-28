iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 193,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IQ shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

