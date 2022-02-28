iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.92.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $131.18 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.