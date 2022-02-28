iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 440,951 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
