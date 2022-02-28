iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $36.01. 1,818,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,734,209. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

