iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGOV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 393,049 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $12,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.22. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

