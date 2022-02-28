iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $254.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.18 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

