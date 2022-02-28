iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.48

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 230187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,147,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,448,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

