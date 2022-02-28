iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.03% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $273.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $232.17 and a 12 month high of $293.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.54.
