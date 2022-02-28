iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.17% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU opened at $82.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.