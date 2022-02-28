Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 1,463,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $30,269.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $651,653 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

